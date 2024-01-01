  1. Home
Fastly-Key

Contains a token to validate API clients.

Fastly reads this header from requests. It is proprietary to Fastly.

This header is used as part of authenticating requests to the Fastly API. It has no special meaning outside of api.fastly.com.

