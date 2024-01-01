Fastly-Key
Contains a token to validate API clients.
Fastly reads this header from requests. It is proprietary to Fastly.
This header is used as part of authenticating requests to the Fastly API. It has no special meaning outside of
api.fastly.com.
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)