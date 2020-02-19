2FA Attr no longer editable by superusers through the Update User endpoint
After reviewing the security considerations, we removed the ability for Users with the
superuser role to toggle the
two_factor_auth_enabled attribute via the Update User API endpoint. This change is effective now.
You can enable 2FA on your user account by following the instructions in the guide, Enabling and disabling two-factor authentication.
