Elasticsearch logger supports pipelines
Our Elasticsearch remote logging now supports a
pipeline parameter to apply an ingest pipeline to pre-process logs before indexing.
Prior change: PaperTrail logger hostname field removed
Following change: 2FA Attr no longer editable by superusers through the Update User endpoint
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)