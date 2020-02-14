  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2020
  5. February 2020

Elasticsearch logger supports pipelines

February 14, 2020
apiadded

Our Elasticsearch remote logging now supports a pipeline parameter to apply an ingest pipeline to pre-process logs before indexing.

Prior change: PaperTrail logger hostname field removed

Following change: 2FA Attr no longer editable by superusers through the Update User endpoint

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024