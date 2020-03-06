Additional params for listing TLS certificates and domains

The List all TLS certificates and List all TLS domains endpoints now support additional filtering and sorting options. When listing TLS certificates, you can now filter by not_after and by tls_domains.id . You can sort by tls_activations.created_at and can also include related objects. Furthermore, you now have the ability to sort TLS domains by id and by tls_activations.created_at .