  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2020
  5. March 2020

Additional params for listing TLS certificates and domains

March 6, 2020
apiadded

The List all TLS certificates and List all TLS domains endpoints now support additional filtering and sorting options. When listing TLS certificates, you can now filter by not_after and by tls_domains.id. You can sort by tls_activations.created_at and can also include related objects. Furthermore, you now have the ability to sort TLS domains by id and by tls_activations.created_at.

Prior change: CLI v0.2.0

Following change: GET /events supports sorting by created_at

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024