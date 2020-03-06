Additional params for listing TLS certificates and domains
The List all TLS certificates and List all TLS domains endpoints now support additional filtering and sorting options.
When listing TLS certificates, you can now filter by
not_after and by
tls_domains.id. You can sort by
tls_activations.created_at and can also
include related objects. Furthermore, you now have the ability to sort TLS domains by
id and by
tls_activations.created_at.
