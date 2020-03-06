GET /events supports sorting by created_at
The List All Events endpoint can now be sorted by
created_at. The default sort order is newest first; this has not changed and requests that do not send the
sort parameter will continue to function as before.
Prior change: Additional params for listing TLS certificates and domains
Following change: CLI v0.3.0
