  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2020
  5. March 2020

CLI v0.4.1

March 27, 2020
clifixed

View this release on Github

Bug fixes

  • Fix persistence of author string to fastly.toml #12
  • Fix up undoStack.RunIfError #11

Prior change: CLI v0.4.0

Following change: TLS Domains in_use filter

