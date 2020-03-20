CLI v0.4.0
Enhancements
- Add commands for S3 logging endpoints #9
- Add useful next step links to compute deploy #8
- Persist version to manifest file when deploying compute services #7
Bug fixes
- Fix comment for --use-ssl flag #6
