  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2020
  5. March 2020

CLI v0.4.0

March 20, 2020
clifixedadded

View this release on Github

Enhancements

  • Add commands for S3 logging endpoints #9
  • Add useful next step links to compute deploy #8
  • Persist version to manifest file when deploying compute services #7

Bug fixes

  • Fix comment for --use-ssl flag #6

Prior change: Rust SDK 0.2.0-alpha3

Following change: CLI v0.4.1

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024