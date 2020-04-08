Rust SDK 0.2.0-alpha4
Added
Added APIs to override caching behavior of backend responses. This replaces the previous
ttl: i32argument to
send()and
send_async(), and adds the ability to override
stale-while-revalidate. See the
request::CacheOverridetype, as well as the new methods on
RequestExtand the entirely new
RequestBuilderExt.
Added hostcall error code definitions to
XqdStatus, and updated hostcall implementations to return these error codes.
Added the
fastly::logmodule, which contains a basic interface for writing to Fastly log endpoints.
