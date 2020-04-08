  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2020
  5. April 2020

Rust SDK 0.2.0-alpha4

April 8, 2020
rust-sdkadded

Added

  • Added APIs to override caching behavior of backend responses. This replaces the previous ttl: i32 argument to send() and send_async(), and adds the ability to override stale-while-revalidate. See the request::CacheOverride type, as well as the new methods on RequestExt and the entirely new RequestBuilderExt.

  • Added hostcall error code definitions to XqdStatus, and updated hostcall implementations to return these error codes.

  • Added the fastly::log module, which contains a basic interface for writing to Fastly log endpoints.

Prior change: CLI v0.5.0

Following change: Rust SDK 0.3.0

