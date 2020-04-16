Rust SDK 0.3.0
Added
- Added the
#[fastly::main]attribute to optionally reduce boilerplate in program entrypoints:
#[fastly::main]fn main(ds_req: Request<Body>) -> Result<impl ResponseExt, Error> {ds_req.send("example_backend")}
Added
downstream_tls_client_hello()to get the raw bytes of the TLS ClientHello message.
Added
downstream_original_header_names_with_len()to get the request's header names as originally received, and in the original order they were received.
Added
fastly::log::set_panic_endpoint(), which lets you redirect Rust panic output to the logging endpoint of your choice.
Changed
- Generalized the
Backend::send()method to take any argument that implements the
fastly::RequestExttrait.
Removed
- Removed the dependency on the
regexcrate.
Fixed
- Fixed validation for backend names, so that all valid backend names are now accepted. This was previously too conservative about what constitutes a valid backend name.
