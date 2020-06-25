  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2020
  5. June 2020

TLS Configuration relationship added to all subscription responses

June 25, 2020
apiadded

We have added TLS configuration to the response for all subscription responses. The TLS configuration relationship remains write-only on create. The relationship represents the TLS configuration options that are applied to all TLS-enabled domains on the subscription.

Prior change: IPV6 Records Removed from Some TLS Configurations

Following change: CLI v0.15.0

