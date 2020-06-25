TLS Configuration relationship added to all subscription responses
We have added TLS configuration to the response for all subscription responses. The TLS configuration relationship remains write-only on create. The relationship represents the TLS configuration options that are applied to all TLS-enabled domains on the subscription.
