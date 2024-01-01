TLS Subscriptions

The TLS subscriptions API allows you to programmatically generate TLS certificates that are procured and renewed by Fastly. Once a subscription is created for a given hostname or wildcard domain, DNS records are checked to ensure that the domain on the subscription is owned by the subscription creator. Provided DNS records are maintained, TLS certificates will automatically renew. If Fastly is unable to issue a certificate, we will retry to issue the certificate for 7 days past subscription creation or the latest certificate's not_after date, whichever is later. If after 7 days Fastly is unable to issue a certificate, the subscription state will change to failed and Fastly will stop retrying.

Data model

The common name associated with the subscription generated by Fastly TLS. Optional. If you do not pass a common name on create, we will default to the first TLS domain included. If provided, the domain chosen as the common name must be included in TLS domains.

common_name object tls_certificates object tls_configuration object tls_domains object certificate_authority string The entity that issues and certifies the TLS certificates for your subscription. relationships.common_name.id string The domain name. relationships.tls_certificates.id string Alphanumeric string identifying a TLS certificate. relationships.tls_configuration.id string Alphanumeric string identifying a TLS configuration. relationships.tls_domains.id string The domain name. type string Resource type. [Default tls_subscription ] created_at string Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only. deleted_at string Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only. has_active_order boolean Subscription has an active order. id string Alphanumeric string identifying a TLS subscription. Read-only. state string The current state of your subscription.

Endpoints

List TLS subscriptions GET/ tls / subscriptions

Create a TLS subscription POST/ tls / subscriptions

Get a TLS subscription GET/ tls / subscriptions / tls_subscription_id

Delete a TLS subscription DELETE/ tls / subscriptions / tls_subscription_id

Update a TLS subscription PATCH/ tls / subscriptions / tls_subscription_id

Creates a GlobalSign email challenge POST/ tls / subscriptions / tls_subscription_id / authorizations / tls_authorization_id / globalsign_email_challenges