  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2020
  5. June 2020

CLI v0.14.0

June 25, 2020
cliadded

View this release on Github

Enhancements

  • Bump default Rust template version to v0.4.0 #133

Prior change: Rust SDK 0.4.0

Following change: IPV6 Records Removed from Some TLS Configurations

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024