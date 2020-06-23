Rust SDK 0.4.0

Added get_header_value method to fastly::request::RequestHandle .

Added specific error types for some API calls:

fastly::error::SendError is returned by APIs that send backend requests. Note that the common case for a failed request remains an Ok result with a 5xx status code response.

fastly::error::BufferSizeError is returned by handle API calls that can fail due to an insufficient buffer size.

Added RequestExt::send_async_streaming() and RequestHandle::send_async_streaming() , which allow programs to continue writing bytes to upstream request bodies after the headers have been sent.

Added Backend::name() to get the string representation of a backend.

Added ResponseExt::backend() to retrieve the Backend a response came from.

Added ResponseExt::backend_request() and ResponseExt::take_backend_request() to retrieve the Request that this response was returned from, minus the body which is consumed when the request is sent. The take variant takes ownership of the Request so that it can be subsequently reused for another backend request.