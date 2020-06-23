Rust SDK 0.4.0
Added
Added
get_header_valuemethod to
fastly::request::RequestHandle.
Added specific error types for some API calls:
fastly::error::SendErroris returned by APIs that send backend requests. Note that the common case for a failed request remains an
Okresult with a 5xx status code response.
fastly::error::BufferSizeErroris returned by handle API calls that can fail due to an insufficient buffer size.
Added
RequestExt::send_async_streaming()and
RequestHandle::send_async_streaming(), which allow programs to continue writing bytes to upstream request bodies after the headers have been sent.
Added
Backend::name()to get the string representation of a backend.
Added
ResponseExt::backend()to retrieve the
Backenda response came from.
Added
ResponseExt::backend_request()and
ResponseExt::take_backend_request()to retrieve the
Requestthat this response was returned from, minus the body which is consumed when the request is sent. The
takevariant takes ownership of the
Requestso that it can be subsequently reused for another backend request.
Added
PendingRequest::sent_req()to retrieve the
Requestthat was sent, minus the body which is consumed when the request is sent.
Changed
Removed
Resultreturn types from various functions and methods. Internal errors will now cause a panic. This primarily impacts the
Body,
BodyHandle,
RequestHandle, and
ResponseHandletypes. This helps remove noise from
?operators in cases where user programs cannot realistically recover from the error.
get_header_valuemethods for
RequestHandleand
ResponseHandlewill now return
Ok(None)if the header does not exist, rather than an empty header.
Response::send_downstream()and
ResponseHandle::send_downstream()now begin sending the responses immediately, rather than when the program exits.
Renamed
Backend::new()to
Backend::from_name(), and deprecated the old name.
Deprecated
- Deprecated
Backend::new()in favor of
Backend::from_name().
Removed
Removed
fastly::abisubmodule from the public interface.
Removed
impl From<PendingRequestHandle> for PendingRequest, as
PendingRequestsnow must be build with the backend
Requestthey were sent with.
