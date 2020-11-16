AssemblyScript SDK 0.1.3
Fixed
- Fixed only being able to make 2 origin requests. It is now possible to make 8 requests (including the incoming client request) as listed in the Compute resource limits.
Changed
- Added a Changelog to be published within the npm package.
Prior change: November 2020 VCL release ("Croquette")
Following change: CLI v0.19.0
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)