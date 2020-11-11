  1. Home
November 2020 VCL release ("Croquette")

November 11, 2020
vcladded

Today the minimum version of VCL available across our network increased, unlocking the following changes:

Improved content

  • subfield updated to note that it cannot be used on a Set-Cookie header
  • uuid.version4 documentation was incorrectly showing the definition of a different function, and has been updated
  • Documentation for client.ip, fastly_info.state, and obj.hits has been significantly updated and expanded

New functions

Prior change: AssemblyScript SDK 0.1.2

Following change: AssemblyScript SDK 0.1.3

