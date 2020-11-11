November 2020 VCL release ("Croquette")
Today the minimum version of VCL available across our network increased, unlocking the following changes:
Improved content
subfieldupdated to note that it cannot be used on a
Set-Cookieheader
uuid.version4documentation was incorrectly showing the definition of a different function, and has been updated
- Documentation for
client.ip,
fastly_info.state, and
obj.hitshas been significantly updated and expanded
New functions
Prior change: AssemblyScript SDK 0.1.2
Following change: AssemblyScript SDK 0.1.3
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)