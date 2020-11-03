  1. Home
CLI v0.18.1

November 3, 2020
clifixedadded

Enhancements

  • Update the default Rust template to fastly-0.5.0 #163

Bug fixes

  • Constrain Version Upgrade Suggestion #165
  • Fix AssemblyScript compilation messaging #164

