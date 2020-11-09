AssemblyScript SDK 0.1.2
Fixed
- Fixed the downstream response, from
Fastly.respondWith, status ignoring what was set, and always returning 200. It now returns the correct given status code.
Changed
- Updated the dependency
@fastly/as-fetchto version
0.1.1.
