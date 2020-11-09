  1. Home
AssemblyScript SDK 0.1.2

November 9, 2020
Fixed

  • Fixed the downstream response, from Fastly.respondWith, status ignoring what was set, and always returning 200. It now returns the correct given status code.

Changed

  • Updated the dependency @fastly/as-fetch to version 0.1.1.

Prior change: CLI v0.18.1

Following change: November 2020 VCL release ("Croquette")

