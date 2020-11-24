  1. Home
CLI v0.20.0

November 24, 2020
clifixedadded

Enhancements

  • Migrate to Go-Fastly 2.0.0 #169

Bug fixes

  • Build failure with Cargo workspaces #171
  • Support cargo workspaces #172

Prior change: CLI v0.19.0

Following change: CLI v0.21.0

