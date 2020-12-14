  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2020
  5. December 2020

CLI v0.21.0

December 14, 2020
cliadded

View this release on Github

Enhancements

  • Adds support for managing edge dictionaries #159

Prior change: CLI v0.20.0

Following change: CLI v0.21.1

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024