  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2021
  5. February 2021

CLI v0.24.0

February 2, 2021
clifixedadded

View this release on Github

Enhancements

  • Add static content starter kit #197
  • 🦀 Update rust toolchain #196

Bug fixes

  • Fix go vet error related to missing docstring #198

Prior change: CLI v0.23.0

Following change: CLI v0.24.1

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024