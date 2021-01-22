  1. Home
  Changelog
  2021
  January 2021

CLI v0.23.0

January 22, 2021
clifixedadded

Enhancements

  • Update Go-Fastly dependency to v3.0.0 #193
  • Support for Compute@Edge Log Tailing #192

Bug fixes

  • Resolve issues with Rust integration tests. #194
  • Update URL for default Rust starter #191

