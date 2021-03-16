CLI v0.25.0
Enhancements
- Replace deprecated ioutil functions with go 1.16. #212
- Replace TOML parser #211
- Implement manifest_version into the fastly.toml #210
- Dynamic Configuration #187
Bug fixes
