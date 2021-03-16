  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2021
  5. March 2021

CLI v0.25.0

March 16, 2021
Enhancements

  • Replace deprecated ioutil functions with go 1.16. #212
  • Replace TOML parser #211
  • Implement manifest_version into the fastly.toml #210
  • Dynamic Configuration #187

Bug fixes

  • Log output should be simplified when running in CI #175
  • Override error message in compute init #204

