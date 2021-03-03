Rust SDK 0.7.0
Added
- Added
with_body_text_plain(),
set_body_text_plain(),
with_body_text_html(),
set_body_text_html()convenience methods which set the body contents along with their respective content types.
- Added
Response::see_other,
Response::redirect, and
Response::temporary_redirectbuilders to support building a redirect response and its
Locationheader all at once.
- Added
SendError::root_causeand
SendErrorCauseto describe specific upstream request failure causes.
Deprecated
- Deprecated
with_body_str()and
set_body_str()methods in favor of
with_body_text_plain()and
set_body_text_plain().
Changed
RequestHandle::send,
RequestHandle::send_async, and
Requestandle::send_async_streamingnow return a specific
SendErrorCauseon errors, replacing an
anyhow::Error.
select_handlesnow returns a specific
SendErrorCauseon errors, replacing an
anyhow::Error.
PendingRequestHandle::polland
PendingRequestHandle::waitnow return a specific
SendErrorCauseon errors, replacing an
anyhow::Error.
