Rust SDK 0.7.0

March 3, 2021
Added

  • Added with_body_text_plain(), set_body_text_plain(), with_body_text_html(), set_body_text_html() convenience methods which set the body contents along with their respective content types.
  • Added Response::see_other, Response::redirect, and Response::temporary_redirect builders to support building a redirect response and its Location header all at once.
  • Added SendError::root_cause and SendErrorCause to describe specific upstream request failure causes.

Deprecated

  • Deprecated with_body_str() and set_body_str() methods in favor of with_body_text_plain() and set_body_text_plain().

Changed

  • RequestHandle::send, RequestHandle::send_async, and Requestandle::send_async_streaming now return a specific SendErrorCause on errors, replacing an anyhow::Error.
  • select_handles now returns a specific SendErrorCause on errors, replacing an anyhow::Error.
  • PendingRequestHandle::poll and PendingRequestHandle::wait now return a specific SendErrorCause on errors, replacing an anyhow::Error.

