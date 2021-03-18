  1. Home
CLI v0.26.0

March 18, 2021
clifixedadded

Enhancements

  • Remove version from fastly.toml manifest. #222
  • Don't run "cargo update" before building rust app. #221

Bug fixes

  • Loading remote config.toml should fail gracefully. #223
  • Update the fastly.toml manifest if missing manifest_version. #220
  • Refactor UserAgent. #219

