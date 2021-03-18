CLI v0.26.0
Enhancements
- Remove version from fastly.toml manifest. #222
- Don't run "cargo update" before building rust app. #221
Bug fixes
- Loading remote config.toml should fail gracefully. #223
- Update the fastly.toml manifest if missing manifest_version. #220
- Refactor UserAgent. #219
