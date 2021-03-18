  1. Home
Rust SDK 0.7.1

March 18, 2021
rust-sdkfixed

Fixed

  • Fixed the buffer sizes reported in BufferSizeErrors incorrectly reporting the initial buffer size rather than the maximum size the buffer can grow to. The maximum buffer size was still being used, but the error field was misleading.

  • Dropped the unused dependency on log. See log-fastly for the recommended high-level logging interface.

