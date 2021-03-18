Rust SDK 0.7.1
Fixed
Fixed the buffer sizes reported in
BufferSizeErrors incorrectly reporting the initial buffer size rather than the maximum size the buffer can grow to. The maximum buffer size was still being used, but the error field was misleading.
Dropped the unused dependency on
log. See
log-fastlyfor the recommended high-level logging interface.
