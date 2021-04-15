CLI v0.27.0
View this release on Github
Enhancements
- Support IAM role in Kinesis logging endpoint #255
- Support IAM role in S3 and Kinesis logging endpoints #253
- Add support for
file_max_bytesconfiguration for Azure logging endpoint #251
- Warn on empty directory #247
- Add
compute publishsubcommand #242
- Allow local binary to be renamed #240
- Retain
RUSTFLAGSvalues from the environment #239
- Make GitHub Versioner configurable #236
- Add support for
compression_codecto logging file sink endpoints #190
Bug fixes
- Remove flaky test logic. #249
- Check the rustup version #248
- Print all commands and subcommands in usage #244
- pkg/logs: fix typo in error message #238
Prior change: CLI v0.26.3
Following change: CLI v0.27.1
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)