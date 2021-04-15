  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2021
  5. April 2021

CLI v0.27.0

April 15, 2021
Enhancements

  • Support IAM role in Kinesis logging endpoint #255
  • Support IAM role in S3 and Kinesis logging endpoints #253
  • Add support for file_max_bytes configuration for Azure logging endpoint #251
  • Warn on empty directory #247
  • Add compute publish subcommand #242
  • Allow local binary to be renamed #240
  • Retain RUSTFLAGS values from the environment #239
  • Make GitHub Versioner configurable #236
  • Add support for compression_codec to logging file sink endpoints #190

Bug fixes

  • Remove flaky test logic. #249
  • Check the rustup version #248
  • Print all commands and subcommands in usage #244
  • pkg/logs: fix typo in error message #238

Prior change: CLI v0.26.3

Following change: CLI v0.27.1

