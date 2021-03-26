  1. Home
CLI v0.26.3

March 26, 2021
clifixedadded

Enhancements

  • Default to port 443 if UseSSL set. #234

Bug fixes

  • Ensure all UPDATE operations don't set optional fields. #235
  • Avoid setting fields that cause API to fail when given zero value. #233

Prior change: AssemblyScript SDK 0.3.0

Following change: CLI v0.27.0

