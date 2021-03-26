CLI v0.26.3
Enhancements
- Default to port 443 if UseSSL set. #234
Bug fixes
- Ensure all UPDATE operations don't set optional fields. #235
- Avoid setting fields that cause API to fail when given zero value. #233
