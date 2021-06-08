Fastly Legacy WAF and WAF2020 APIs

As of June 30, 2021, the Fastly WAF (WAF 2020) offering became a legacy product. It will continue to be supported for all existing users. As alternatives, Signal Sciences Cloud WAF or Signal Sciences Next-Gen WAF both offer proactive monitoring of and protection against suspicious and anomalous web traffic directed at your applications and origin servers. Each can be controlled via web interface dashboards or APIs. Contact sales@fastly.com or your Fastly account team to evaluate or move to the Signal Sciences WAF options.