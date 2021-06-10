  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2021
  5. June 2021

Rust SDK 0.7.2

June 10, 2021
rust-sdkfixedadded

Added

  • Added an experimental API for controlling the cache keys used for requests. Note that experimental APIs are subject to change or removal even in minor versions of the SDK.
  • Added two new error causes to SendErrorCause: HeadTooLarge and InvalidStatus. Previously these would be part of the Invalid variant, but now have their own to provide more insight as to what went wrong. In particular you will now know when a response fails due to an invalid status, such as HTTP/1.1 42 MadeUpStatus or if the response header was too large.

Fixed

  • Fixed a typo in a panic message inside of fastly::handle::dictionary::DictionaryHandle::open.

Prior change: Fastly Legacy WAF and WAF2020 APIs

Following change: Rust SDK 0.7.3

