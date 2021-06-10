Rust SDK 0.7.2
Added
- Added an experimental API for controlling the cache keys used for requests. Note that experimental APIs are subject to change or removal even in minor versions of the SDK.
- Added two new error causes to
SendErrorCause:
HeadTooLargeand
InvalidStatus. Previously these would be part of the
Invalidvariant, but now have their own to provide more insight as to what went wrong. In particular you will now know when a response fails due to an invalid status, such as
HTTP/1.1 42 MadeUpStatusor if the response header was too large.
Fixed
- Fixed a typo in a panic message inside of
fastly::handle::dictionary::DictionaryHandle::open.
