New Compute Platform Response Status Code Stats
Five new stats for tracking status codes delivered by the Compute platform were introduced. These are
compute_resp_status_1xx,
compute_resp_status_2xx,
compute_resp_status_3xx,
compute_resp_status_4xx, and
compute_resp_status_5xx.
