New Compute Platform Response Status Code Stats

June 2, 2021
apichanged

Five new stats for tracking status codes delivered by the Compute platform were introduced. These are compute_resp_status_1xx, compute_resp_status_2xx, compute_resp_status_3xx, compute_resp_status_4xx, and compute_resp_status_5xx.

