June 2021 VCL release ("Pizza")

June 2, 2021
vcladded

Today the minimum version of VCL available across our network increased, unlocking the following changes:

New region

New variables

New functions

Updated function and variable descriptions

We expanded the descriptions of a number of functions and variables, adding detail, code examples, and, in some cases, better explanations of error conditions or edge cases. There were updates to:

Withdrawn documentation

The following VCL tokens are not (or are no longer) intended for customer use, and the reference pages for them have been removed to avoid confusion:

  • client.sess_timeout
  • req.backend.is_cluster

