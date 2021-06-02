June 2021 VCL release ("Pizza")
Today the minimum version of VCL available across our network increased, unlocking the following changes:
New region
- New
AF-Westregion introduced, and documented in
server.region.
New variables
New functions
Updated function and variable descriptions
We expanded the descriptions of a number of functions and variables, adding detail, code examples, and, in some cases, better explanations of error conditions or edge cases. There were updates to:
querystring.clean
randomint_seeded
randomint
resp.tarpit
std.strlen
bereq.first_byte_timeout
bereq.http.{NAME}
client.bot.name
client.browser.name
client.browser.version
client.class.bot
client.class.browser
client.class.masquerading
client.display.height
client.display.ppi
client.display.width
client.identified
client.platform.hwtype
req.backend.is_origin
req.backend.is_shield
Withdrawn documentation
The following VCL tokens are not (or are no longer) intended for customer use, and the reference pages for them have been removed to avoid confusion:
client.sess_timeout
req.backend.is_cluster
Prior change: New Africa billing region
Following change: New Compute Platform Response Status Code Stats
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)