Add Compute delivery to bandwidth calculation
Update the
bandwidth field with a new calculation to include the Compute delivery stats.
Add the
compute_requests field to the
usage endpoints.
Prior change: CLI v0.36.0
Following change: Add new invoice endpoint and new formats
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)