  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2021
  5. August 2021

Add Compute delivery to bandwidth calculation

August 6, 2021
apiaddedchanged

Update the bandwidth field with a new calculation to include the Compute delivery stats.

Add the compute_requests field to the usage endpoints.

Prior change: CLI v0.36.0

Following change: Add new invoice endpoint and new formats

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024