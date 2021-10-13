CLI v0.40.0
View this release on Github
Bug fixes
- Auto-migrate
manifest_versionfrom 1 to 2 when applicable #434
- Better error handling for manifest parsing #436
Enhancements
- Implement
[setup.dictionaries]support #431
- Tests for
[setup.dictionaries]support #438
- Refactor
app.Run()#429
- Ensure manifest is read only once for all missed references #433
Prior change: CLI v0.39.3
Following change: CLI v0.40.1
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)