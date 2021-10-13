  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2021
  5. October 2021

CLI v0.40.0

October 13, 2021
cliaddedfixed

View this release on Github

Bug fixes

  • Auto-migrate manifest_version from 1 to 2 when applicable #434
  • Better error handling for manifest parsing #436

Enhancements

  • Implement [setup.dictionaries] support #431
  • Tests for [setup.dictionaries] support #438
  • Refactor app.Run() #429
  • Ensure manifest is read only once for all missed references #433

Prior change: CLI v0.39.3

Following change: CLI v0.40.1

