  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2021
  5. October 2021

CLI v0.39.3

October 6, 2021
cliaddedfixed

View this release on Github

Bug fixes

  • Add missing description for user list --customer-id #425
  • Trim the rust version to fix parse errors #427

Enhancements

  • Abstraction layer for [setup.backends] #421

Prior change: Add new Customer Contacts endpoints

Following change: CLI v0.40.0

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024