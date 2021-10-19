CLI v0.41.0
Enhancements
- Implement
[setup.log_endpoints.<name>]support #443
- The
compute init --fromflag should support archives #428
- Add region support for logentries logging endpoint #375
Prior change: CLI v0.40.2
Following change: CLI v0.42.0
