CLI v0.42.0
View this release on Github
Enhancements
- Fallback to existing viceroy binary in case of network error #445
- Remove
text.ServiceTypeabstraction #449
Bug fixes
- Avoid fetching packages when manifest exists #448
- Implement
--pathlookup fallback for manifest #446
- Fix broken Windows support #450
Prior change: CLI v0.41.0
Following change: CLI v0.43.0
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)