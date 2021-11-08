CLI v1.0.1
View this release on Github
Bug fixes
- Allow git repo to be used as a value at the starter kit prompt #465
Prior change: CLI v1.0.0
Following change: CLI v1.1.0
View this release on Github
Prior change: CLI v1.0.0
Following change: CLI v1.1.0
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)