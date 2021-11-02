CLI v1.0.0
Changed:
- Use
EnumsVarfor
auth-token --scope#447
- Rename
logs tailto
log-tail#456
- Rename
dictionaryitemto
dictionary-item#459
- Rename
fastly compute .. --pathflags #460
- Rename
--forceto
--skip-verification#461
