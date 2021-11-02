  1. Home
CLI v1.0.0

November 2, 2021
cli

Changed:

  • Use EnumsVar for auth-token --scope #447
  • Rename logs tail to log-tail #456
  • Rename dictionaryitem to dictionary-item #459
  • Rename fastly compute .. --path flags #460
  • Rename --force to --skip-verification #461

