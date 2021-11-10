JavaScript SDK 0.2.1
Added
- Updated the js-compute-runtime to
0.2.2(Which includes fixes to geoip, a way to get environment variables, improves debugging of exceptions in the request handler, and other updates)
- Added the
Envnamespace for accessing Fastly Compute environment variables.
Prior change: CLI v1.1.0
Following change: CLI v1.1.1
