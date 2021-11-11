CLI v1.1.1
View this release on Github
Bug fixes
- Avoid displaying a wildcard domain #468
- Set sensible defaults for host related flags on
backend create#469
- Fix error extracting package files from
.tgzarchive #470
Prior change: JavaScript SDK 0.2.1
Following change: CLI v1.2.0
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)