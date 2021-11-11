  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2021
  5. November 2021

CLI v1.1.1

November 11, 2021
clifixed

Bug fixes

  • Avoid displaying a wildcard domain #468
  • Set sensible defaults for host related flags on backend create #469
  • Fix error extracting package files from .tgz archive #470

Prior change: JavaScript SDK 0.2.1

Following change: CLI v1.2.0

