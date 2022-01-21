Rust SDK 0.8.2
Added
- Added a set of
*_str_lossy()accessors for HTTP headers and bodies. Unlike the
*_strmethods, they do not panic if the values contain invalid UTF-8, but may perform allocation to insert replacement characters for invalid sequences.
Fixed
- Fixed a crash when using
Request::clone_with_body().
