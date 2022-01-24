  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2022
  5. January 2022

Add new Object Store API endpoints

January 24, 2022
apiadded

Add the new Object Store API endpoints.

Prior change: Rust SDK 0.8.2

Following change: JavaScript SDK 0.2.2

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024