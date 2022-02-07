  1. Home
Add Origin Inspector latency metrics

February 7, 2022
Twelve new metrics related to origin latency have been added to Origin Inspector: latency_0_to_1ms latency_1_to_5ms, latency_5_to_10ms, latency_10_to_50ms, latency_50_to_100ms, latency_100_to_250ms, latency_250_to_500ms, latency_500_to_1000ms, latency_1000_to_5000ms, latency_5000_to_10000ms, latency_10000_to_60000ms, and latency_60000ms.

