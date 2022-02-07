Add Origin Inspector latency metrics
Twelve new metrics related to origin latency have been added to Origin Inspector:
latency_0_to_1ms
latency_1_to_5ms,
latency_5_to_10ms,
latency_10_to_50ms,
latency_50_to_100ms,
latency_100_to_250ms,
latency_250_to_500ms,
latency_500_to_1000ms,
latency_1000_to_5000ms,
latency_5000_to_10000ms,
latency_10000_to_60000ms, and
latency_60000ms.
Prior change: JavaScript SDK 0.2.2
Following change: Add new Domain Ownerships endpoint
