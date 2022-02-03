JavaScript SDK 0.2.2
Added
- Add full support for TransformStreams
- Support directly piping Request/Response bodies to other Requests/Responses instead of manually copying every chunk
- Add support for the
queueMicrotaskglobal function
- Add support for the
structuredCloneglobal function
- Add support for the
locationglobal object as an instance of
WorkerLocation
- Support BigUint64Array and BigInt64Array in crypto.getRandomValues
- Enable class static blocks syntax
- Returned the exit code from the JS Compute Runtime, by passing it up through our CLI
Changed
- Increase max supported header size from 4096 bytes to 69000 bytes
- Update to SpiderMonkey 96 beta
Fixed
- Avoid waiting for async tasks that weren't passed to
FetchEvent#waitUntil
- Significantly improve spec-compliance of Request and Response builtins
