  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2022
  5. February 2022

Add documentation for version parameter for Get Service Details endpoints

February 24, 2022
apifixed

The documentation for the Get Service Details endpoint was missing the version query parameter. The documentation has been updated with this parameter. No changes were made to the API itself.

Prior change: Rust SDK 0.8.3

Following change: AssemblyScript SDK 0.5.0

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024