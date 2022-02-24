Add documentation for version parameter for Get Service Details endpoints
The documentation for the Get Service Details endpoint was missing the
version query parameter.
The documentation has been updated with this parameter. No changes were made to the API itself.
Prior change: Rust SDK 0.8.3
Following change: AssemblyScript SDK 0.5.0
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)