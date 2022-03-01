  1. Home
AssemblyScript SDK 0.5.0

March 1, 2022
assemblyscript-sdk

Fixed

  • Multiple Set-Cookie headers will no longer be merged into a single header value when sent to the client. This fix addresses the fetch specification issue surrounding Set-Cookie headers in non-browser platforms.

