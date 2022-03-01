AssemblyScript SDK 0.5.0
Fixed
- Multiple
Set-Cookieheaders will no longer be merged into a single header value when sent to the client. This fix addresses the fetch specification issue surrounding
Set-Cookieheaders in non-browser platforms.
