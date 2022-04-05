CLI v2.0.0
Bug fixes
- Update
--request-max-entries/
--request-max-bytesdescription defaults #541
Enhancements
- Add
--debugflag to
compute serve#545
- Support multiple profiles via
[profiles]configuration #546
- Reorder C@E languages and make JS 'Limited Availability' #548
