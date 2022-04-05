  1. Home
CLI v2.0.0

April 5, 2022
Bug fixes

  • Update --request-max-entries/--request-max-bytes description defaults #541

Enhancements

  • Add --debug flag to compute serve #545
  • Support multiple profiles via [profiles] configuration #546
  • Reorder C@E languages and make JS 'Limited Availability' #548

