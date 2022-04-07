  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2022
  5. April 2022

Add new Secret Store API endpoints

April 7, 2022
apiadded

Add the new Secret Store API endpoints.

Prior change: CLI v2.0.0

Following change: Update API logging option documentation descriptions

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024