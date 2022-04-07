Add new Secret Store API endpoints
Add the new Secret Store API endpoints.
Prior change: CLI v2.0.0
Following change: Update API logging option documentation descriptions
Add the new Secret Store API endpoints.
Prior change: CLI v2.0.0
Following change: Update API logging option documentation descriptions
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)