  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2022
  5. June 2022

JavaScript SDK 0.3.0

June 29, 2022
javascript-sdkfixedchangedadded

Added

  • Implement the CompressionStream builtin #84

Changed

  • Removed the requirement for a fastly.toml file to be present when using js-compute-runtimes CLI to compile a WASM file
  • Breaking change: Removed --skip-pkg argument from js-compute-runtime's CLI #108
  • Breaking change: Removed console.trace method

Fixed

  • Fix the response error message text
  • Throw an error if constructors are called as plain functions
  • Fix the behavior of console.debug
  • Allow builtin classes to be extended

Prior change: CLI v3.1.0

Following change: Remove beta tags from the Origin Inspector and the Domain Inspector docs

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024