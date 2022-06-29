JavaScript SDK 0.3.0
Added
- Implement the CompressionStream builtin #84
Changed
- Removed the requirement for a fastly.toml file to be present when using js-compute-runtimes CLI to compile a WASM file
- Breaking change: Removed --skip-pkg argument from js-compute-runtime's CLI #108
- Breaking change: Removed
console.tracemethod
Fixed
- Fix the response error message text
- Throw an error if constructors are called as plain functions
- Fix the behavior of
console.debug
- Allow builtin classes to be extended
