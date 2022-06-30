  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2022
  5. June 2022

Remove beta tags from the Origin Inspector and the Domain Inspector docs

June 30, 2022
apichanged

The Origin Inspector API and Domain Inspector API have been launched into general availability for all customers.

Prior change: JavaScript SDK 0.3.0

Following change: CLI v3.1.1

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024