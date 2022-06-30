Remove beta tags from the Origin Inspector and the Domain Inspector docs
The Origin Inspector API and Domain Inspector API have been launched into general availability for all customers.
Prior change: JavaScript SDK 0.3.0
Following change: CLI v3.1.1
